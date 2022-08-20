Atta Tarar, other PML-N leaders move IHC for protective bail

Pakistan Pakistan Atta Tarar, other PML-N leaders move IHC for protective bail

A local Lahore court has issued non-bailable arrest warrant of 12 PML-N leaders.

20 August,2022 11:47 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail.

According to details, the PML-N leaders, including SAPM Attaullah Tarar and Rana Mashood have prayed the high court to bar Punjab police from arresting them.

It merits mention that a local Lahore court has issued non-bailable arrest warrant of 12 PML-N leaders at the request of the police in the Punjab Assembly rioting case.

Police officials sought permission from the court to arrest Attaullah Tarar, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Mirza Jawed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Mannan Khan.

After the change of leadership in Punjab, the new government also started proceedings against the leaders of the previous provincial government, changing the course of the cases registered against PTI officials.