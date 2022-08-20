ECP finalizes arrangements to hold NA-245 by-polls on Sunday
Strict security plan has been chalked out to maintain law and order on the polling day.
KARACHI (Dunya News) - Arrangements have been finalized to hold by-poll on the National Assembly constituency NA-245 in Karachi on Sunday.
The seat has fallen vacant due to the death of PTI MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
A total 263 polling stations have been set up by the election commission for the by-election, of which 60 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.
Seventeen candidates are taking part in the by-poll.
