ECP finalizes arrangements to hold NA-245 by-polls on Sunday

20 August,2022 09:43 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Arrangements have been finalized to hold by-poll on the National Assembly constituency NA-245 in Karachi on Sunday.

The seat has fallen vacant due to the death of PTI MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A total 263 polling stations have been set up by the election commission for the by-election, of which 60 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

Seventeen candidates are taking part in the by-poll.

Strict security plan has been chalked out to maintain law and order on the polling day.