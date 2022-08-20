Balochistan reports six new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,912 in the province on Friday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least six more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,912 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,602,217 people were screened for the virus till August 19 (Friday), out of which six more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,497 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

