Imran Khan announces nationwide rallies to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill

19 August,2022 07:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Friday announced nationwide rallies to show solidarity with his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, after the Islamabad Police barred him from meeting Gill at PIMS hospital.



Talking to the media outside PIMS Hospital, PTI Chairman said that despite the court order the police blocked their way, adding that the police did not let him meet Shahbaz Gill. There is no rule of law in the country, he said.

"I will lead a rally in Islamabad tomorrow [...] and rallies will be held in all divisional headquarters across the country for Shahbaz Gill tomorrow, I invite the people of Islamabad to participate in the rally, if torture can happen to Gill , it can happen to anyone, the rally will be held tomorrow evening. The media is being controlled by the thieves by closing their mouths, we will never accept the slavery of these thieves,” Imran added.



Shahbaz Gill faced ‘sexual abuse’, alleges Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday alleged that Shahbaz Gill was tortured mentally, physically and also faced sexual abuse in police custody.



Taking to Twitter, the former PM penned that “All the pictures and videos show Gill was torture both mentally and physically, including sexual abuse — most too gruesome to relate.”

He further wrote that “He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info.”

PTI Chairman said that “Islamabad Police said that they did not tortured, my question is who did terrible torture on Shahbaz Gill?”

Imran Khan added that remember the people will react, they will leave no stone unturned to find the responsible and bring them to justice.

