Shahbaz Gill faced 'sexual abuse', alleges Imran Khan

19 August,2022 06:28 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that Shahbaz Gill was tortured mentally, physically and also faced sexual abuse in police custody.

Taking to Twitter, the former PM penned that “All the pictures and videos show Gill was torture both mentally and physically, including sexual abuse — most too gruesome to relate.”

He further wrote that “He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info.”



PTI Chairman said that “Islamabad Police said that they did not tortured, my question is who did terrible torture on Shahbaz Gill?”



Imran Khan added that remember the people will react, they will leave no stone unturned to find the responsible and bring them to justice.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 19, 2022