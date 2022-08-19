Rain, wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain, wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Heavy falls are also likely at Scattered places in upper Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

19 August,2022 10:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, upper and south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are also likely at Scattered places in upper Sindh and eastern Balochistan during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy/chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy/ chances of rain-wind/thundershower is likely to prevail in Jammu and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six and Leh twelve degree centigrade.