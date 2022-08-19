Rescue, relief efforts by Pakistan Army underway in flood-hit areas

Army troops are busy in relief activities in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Naseerabad and Lasbela.

19 August,2022 04:03 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Rescue and relief efforts by the Pakistan Army are underway in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army troops are busy in relief activities in different areas of Punjab and Balochistan including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Naseerabad and Lasbela.

The affected population and their belongings are being shifted to safer places while Army medical teams are also providing medical care to affected people.

