Two killed in road accident in Kasur

19 August,2022 02:32 am

KASUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and one other was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a van near Kasur on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kot Radha Kishan area near Kasur where a rashly driven van hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and critically injuring one other.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that one of the deceased has been identified as Rana Wajid.

