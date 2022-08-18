PTI releases schedule for nationwide rallies

18 August,2022 06:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced schedule for the nationwide rallies of the party.

According to a schedule issued by the PTI, Imran Khan will address grand rallies in 17 cities across the country. The PTI chairman will address a mammoth crowd in a rally in Rawalpindi on August 21.

He will also speak at public rally in Karachi on Friday, August 26, whereas the party will also hold rallies in Sukkur on Saturday, August 27 and Peshawar on Sunday, August 28.

The will also hold rallies in Jhelum on Monday, August 29 and in Attock on Wednesday, August 31.

According to the schedule, a grand rally will be held in Sargodha on Thursday, September 1, on Friday, September 2 in Gujrat, on Saturday, September 3 in Bahawalpur, where the rallies will also be held in Faisalabad, Mardan, Bahawalnagar, Multan and Sheikhupura on September 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 respectively.

The PTI will also hold power shows in Gujranwala and Quetta on September 10 and 11.