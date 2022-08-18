IHC orders IG Islamabad to probe into alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill

18 August,2022 05:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to probe into the alleged torture of former SAPM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.



The chief of staff of the former prime minister and PTI chairman, who was arrested by Islamabad police in a sedition case last week, had been handed over to the Islamabad police late on Wednesday, following the order of the sessions court.



Acting Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Amir Farooq took up the case filed by the counsel of the PTI leader alleging torture in police custody.



During the proceedings, the court summoned the IG Islamabad to the rostrum and asked if Gill was tortured in police custody to which he said that there was no truth in the allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill.



The court ordered the IG Islamabad to investigate torture claims.

Gill moves IHC against physical remand

Earlier, the former SAPM had challenged the session court’s ruling regarding two-day physical remand in sedition case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Gill challenged Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary’s decision through his lawyers. Additional Sessions Judge, IG and SSP Islamabad among others have been made parties in the petition.

The session court had approved PTI chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff’s two-day physical remand in sedition case.

Previously, the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry held hearing on the review appeal against the rejection of PTI leader’s physical remand, in which the prosecutor and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer completed their arguments.

The court had sent Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand in the verdict.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside

Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

On Monday, the Islamabad court issued notices to Gill in the government’s petition seeking his physical remand.

A single-member bench of Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday heard the federal government’s petition filed through Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon seeking physical custody of the PTI leader to collect additional evidence in the case and acquire the names of those behind the alleged offence.

In the petition, the prosecution cited Gill, the sessions judge, Islamabad and the judicial magistrate as respondents. The government adopted the stance in the petition that the investigation was incomplete and Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir granted judicial remand and rejected an extension of Gill’s physical remand which has resulted in the prosecution case being subjected to “serious prejudice”.

It requested physical custody of the accused, arguing that the “police have yet to recover the mobile phone of the accused containing necessary information/date to corroborate the contents of FIR as a piece of evidence.”

Medical board

On the other hand, a six-member medical board had been constituted for the treatment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, a day after he was shifted to the hospital for his medical tests before being handed over to Islamabad police on physical remand.

The six-member medical board included doctors specialized in cardiology, pulmonology, medicine, neurologist and others.

A medical report has been submitted to Islamabad Session which states that PTI leader Gill is suffering from phobia, anxiety and asthma.

As reported earlier, Gill’s situation was stable and he was not diagnosed with a heart problem. A night before his ECG was not normal as anxiety can also trigger heart palpitations.

Earlier, PTI supreme and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital over a serious medical condition.

The PTI leader was shifted to PIMS under high alert security while a medical team has been formed comprising heart, lung specialists doctors and medical officers.

Imran Khan directs authorities to shift Gill to Rawalpindi hospital

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately shift PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Rawalpindi hospital. The PTI chairman issued orders to Additional Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) Police Jails to prevent Gill from being placed on physical remand.

Sources privy to the matter said that Imran Khan ordered to create an emergency situation to immediately shift Shahbaz Gill to a hospital. The former PM was told that this is illegal and cannot be done but he responded by saying that he does not care about the results.