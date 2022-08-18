US announces $1 million aid for Pakistan

18 August,2022 04:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The United States has announced another $1 million in aid to Pakistan to deal with floods and other natural disasters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on the social networking website Twitter that Washington stands with Pakistan in this hour of difficulty and offered help to the flood victims. He said that $100,000 was provided as immediate aid to Pakistan.

Blinken further stated that the US has announced to give another $1 million to Pakistan to deal with natural disasters.

“We will continue to work with Pakistan to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis,” he said.