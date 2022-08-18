ECP announces schedule for NA-196 by-election

By-elections on vacant National Assembly constituency NA-196 would be held on October 2.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - By-elections on vacant National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-196, Jacobabad would be held on October 2, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced on Wednesday.

According to ECP, the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had declared NA-196, as vacant due to continuous absence of PTI’s Muhammad Mian Soomro from the House.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), public notices would be issued by the returning officers (ROs) on August 23 while candidates can file nomination papers from August 25 to 27.

The ECP will publish a final list of nominated candidates by August 28. The scrutiny of the candidates will be completed by the ROs on August 31 and appeals against the decisions of ROs can be filed till September 3.

Symbols will be allotted to contestants on September 10 and polling will be held on October 2.

