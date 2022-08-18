Heavy rain forecast: Educational institutions in Sindh to remain closed on Thursday

All educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed today (Thursday) amid heavy rain forecast.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – All educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed today (Thursday) amid heavy rain forecast in the province, Dunya News reported.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah announced on Wednesday night that all private and public educational institutions will remain closed August 18 (Thursday) as Met Office has predicted heavy rain in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that several private educational institutions had already announced that they would remain closed on August 18 amid heavy rain forecast in the province.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, also postponed the exams scheduled for Thursday (August 18) in light of the rains in the metropolis.

