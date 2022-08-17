Pakistan, UK reach agreement over repatriation of convicted criminals

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, UK reach agreement over repatriation of convicted criminals

Pakistan, UK reach agreement over repatriation of convicted criminals

17 August,2022 08:49 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan and the UK on Wednesday signed a historic agreement for the repatriation of convicted criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel announced in a tweet, “I m proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.”

She further penned: “This deal shows our #NewPlanForImmigration in action, as we deliver for the British people.”

With this agreement, Pakistan and the UK will be able to repatriate their convicted criminals. However, it will only allow the repatriation of citizens convicted by the relevant courts.

— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) August 17, 2022