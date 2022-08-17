Imran Khan's nomination papers for NA-108 by-poll rejected

17 August,2022 08:17 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – The nomination papers of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for NA-108 by-election have been rejected.

Returning officer Faisalabad accepted nomination papers of 12 candidates, Imran Khan was summoned today but he did not appear, there was a difference in signatures in the nomination papers of the former prime minister.

In this regard, PTI leader and former state minister Farrukh Habib said that the returning officer of Faisalabad rejected the nomination papers of Imran Khan without justification, adding that nomination papers were submitted for by-elections in nine constituencies minister and all were sent through the app.

He further said that the same papers were submitted in 8 constituencies, even though all the papers were completed, were rejected. “We will not trust this returning officer in the future,” he said.

On Tuesday, the District Election Commissioner Faisalabad summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a personal capacity tomorrow on August 17. The PTI’s candidate in NA-108 Faisalabad Imran Khan was summoned due to the difference in the signatures on the nomination papers.

The procedure of the scrutiny of nomination papers in the National Assembly constituency NA-108 Faisalabad by-elections is going on and Imran Khan has been summoned in a personal capacity.