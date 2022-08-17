Punjab, KP decide to plant 10 billion trees on Imran’s instructions

17 August,2022 07:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Punjab and KP governments on Wednesday decided to plant 10 billion plants on the instructions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan started the plantation campaign by planting saplings. PTI Chairman issued a special message saying that 10 billion trees will be planted in Punjab and KP during the monsoon season. He further said that 140,000 saplings were planted on the occasion of Independence Day.

Stating that Pakistan was facing negative consequences of climate change, the former prime minister said that the months of March and April saw higher temperatures in the country than in the rest of the world.

The PTI chairman said that due to the intense heat, there has been an increase in the number of wildfire incidents in Pakistan. This year the rain spell came prematurely which led to flooding, the former premier added.

