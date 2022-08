SAPM Attaullah Tarar gets anti-narcotics portfolio

17 August,2022 06:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assigned the portfolio of anti-narcotics to the newly appointed Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar.

After the approval of Shahbaz Sharif, the notification for the appointment of Atta Tarar has been issued.

According to the official notification, he will work under Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shah Zain Bugti.