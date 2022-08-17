Imran Khan terms Shahbaz Gill's abduction, torture 'part of conspiracy'

17 August,2022 05:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed concern about party leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill being sent into police remand again.

In his latest tweets, the former PM wrote, “Very concerned about Shahbaz Gill being sent into police remand again. He is in a fragile state of mental & physical health because of the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted & taken to undisclosed location & then again at the police station.”

He also said, “This is part of conspiracy to target me & PTI by forcibly getting false statements against us similar to what they have been doing against social media activists.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. We will take all legal & pol actions to counter not only this torture being inflicted upon Shahbaz Gill but also any such extra-Constitutional & extra-legal actions being devised against us,” the PTI chairman added.