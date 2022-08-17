Option of long march always in consideration: Asad Umar

17 August,2022 01:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the long march option is always in consideration with Imran Khan, he will use it whenever he thinks fit.

While talking exclusively to Dunya News, PTI General Secretary said that elections are the only solution to the political and economic crisis in Pakistan, the time frame of the elections should be given, then the matter will be discussed further.

Former federal minister Umar said that Shahbaz Gill’s statement in the policy of the party. "The purpose of the violence against him is to get a statement against Imran Khan," he said.