UAE President confers Order of Union Medal on Army Chief Bajwa

Pakistan Pakistan UAE President confers Order of Union Medal on Army Chief Bajwa

The medal was conferred upon the Army Chief when he called on the UAE's President.

17 August,2022 09:44 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred Order of the Union Medal on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in recognition of his significant contributions for promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The medal was conferred upon the Army Chief when he called on the UAE’s President.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defense and security cooperation and regional security situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

The two leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and deep rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership.

Sharing the honorary moments on Twitter, official DG ISPR page penned, "#COAS called on H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional security situation discussed."

"The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and deep rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership. COAS was conferred upon Order of the Union Medal by President of UAE for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties between both the countries," it added.

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 17, 2022