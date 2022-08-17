Pakistan reports 526 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reports 526 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported five deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

17 August,2022 08:00 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported five deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,564,231. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,542 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 526 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 19,312 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 526 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.72 percent.

