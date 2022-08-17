NA By-polls: PPP awards tickets to Nabeel Gabol, Abdul Hakeem Baloch

PPP announced candidates for by-elections in National Assembly constituencies NA-237 and NA-246.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has awarded tickets to Abdul Hakeem Baloch and Sardar Nabeel Gabol for the by-elections on two National Assembly constituencies – NA-237 and NA-246 -- from Karachi, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

The central president of the PPP Women’s Department and MPA Faryal Talpur officially awarded party tickets to both candidates during a meeting held at the Zardari House in Karachi.

According to details, the PPP has fielded Abdul Hakeem Baloch for the seat of NA-237 Malir and Sardar Nabeel Ahmad Gabol for the seat of NA-246 Lyari. Speaking on the occasion, Faryal Talpur said that the PPP will take back its snatched seats as both the constituencies of Lyari and Malir belong to the PPP.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Kharo, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah and others.

