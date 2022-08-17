5 killed, 23 injured as bus overturns in Sukkur

17 August,2022 05:28 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and 23 other were wounded when a passenger bus overturned in Sukkur on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Rohri Interchange in Sukkur where a bus while taking a sharp turn overturned, killing five persons on the spot and injuring 23 other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

