US Ambassador, Air Chief discuss bilateral, regional issues

Matters of regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

17 August,2022 05:23 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and operational domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force and exceptional progress made by it over the years, especially through indigenization.

On the occasion, the Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.

He said Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the United States which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

