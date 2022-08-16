PTI top brass discusses strategy for by-elections

PTI top brass discusses strategy for by-elections

16 August,2022 05:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday started consultations to formulate a strategy for the by-election campaign in 9 constituencies of the National Assembly.

In this regard, a consultative meeting was held in Bani Gala under the chairmanship of PTI supremo Imran Khan while the party’s top leadership including Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhary participated in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that the strategy of the election campaign for the by-elections in 9 constituencies was discussed in the meeting, and Babar Awan gave a briefing on the court proceedings related to the Shahbaz Gill case.

