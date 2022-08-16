Zardari expresses displeasure over petrol price hike by govt

Zardari said that we have made this government to provide relief to the masses.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his displeasure over the hike in the prices of petroleum products by the government.

In a statement, former president Zardari said that Peoples Party is part of the government and such decisions must be taken with the consultation of the collision parties.

Zardari said that he is behind Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and "soon I will be meeting him".

The government on Monday increased petrol price by Rs6.72 per litre, while slashed diesel price by Rs0.51.

The price of petrol is now at Rs233.91 per litre, diesel Rs244.44 per litre, and kerosene oil Rs199.40 per litre, and the price of light diesel oil is at Rs191.75 per litre.