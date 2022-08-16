PM saddened over life loss as bus-tanker collision leaves 20 dead

Saddened over the loss of 20 precious lives in the accident: PM

16 August,2022 01:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic road accident at Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange, which resulted in death of at least 20 persons.

“Saddened over the loss of 20 precious lives in the accident,” he said in a tweet, terming the accident”very tragic”.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls and grant patience to the bereaved families.

“My prayers are with the bereaved families,” he said.

At least 20 people were burnt to death as a result of a collision between an oil tanker and a passenger bus on the Multan Sukkur Motorway.

According to reports, the accident took place at the motorway in the wee hours of Tuesday when both vehicles caught fire following a collision, resulting in the killing of passengers on the spot.