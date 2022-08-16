IHC orders re-hearing of plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

IHC ordered the session court to re-hear the plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the session court to re-hear the plea for physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

As per details, the court while hearing the case said that the request of the Advocate General for the re-examination is admissible.

Acting Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq said that the Session Judge must consider the application as admissible and decide on merit.

The IHC also ordered the judge to hear the physical remand plea for Shahbaz Gill today. He also said that the plea submitted by Shahbaz Gill must be combined with the plea for his remand.

Earlier, PTI senior leadership decided to meet incarcerated leader Gill in prison. In this regard, the party formed three delegations to meet the PTI leader who is currently remanded in judicial custody at the Adiala Jail in a sedition case for speaking against state institutions.