IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI plea against prohibited funding case ruling

IHC will hear the plea on August 18.

16 August,2022 11:26 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a larger bench to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea against verdict of prohibited funding case.

According to details, the court will hear the plea on August 18. During the hearing, PTI pleaded IHC to stop action against the party leaders.

The court remarked that the issues of stay order will also be taken up by the larger bench.

Earlier, the PTI had challenged Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in prohibited funding case in the IHC.

PTI prayed the court to declare ECP verdict in the case as illegal. The party also asked to the court to suspend the show cause notice issued by the commission.

It merits mention that in a unanimous verdict, a three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja declared that the PTI ‘knowingly and willfully’ received funding from prohibited sources, including foreign nationals.