PTI delegation barred from meeting Shahbaz Gill at Adiala Jail

PTI leaders alleged that the delegation was stopped from meeting Gill on Rana Sanaullah's orders.

16 August,2022 04:48 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from meeting PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at the Adiala Jail, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, a PTI delegation comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Nawaz, Khurram Nawaz, Amir Dogar and Maleeka Bokhari arrived at the Adiala Jail but the jail administration did not allow them to meet Shahbaz Gill.

The jail administration told the PTI leaders that Shahbaz Gul is being shifted to the hospital for medical check-up, so the meeting was not possible.

Talking to media outside the Adiala Jail, the PTI leaders alleged that the delegation was stopped from meeting Shahbaz Gill on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah s orders.

