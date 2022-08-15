Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Monday.

15 August,2022 08:04 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,563,347. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,529 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 459 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 18,045 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 459 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.54 percent.

