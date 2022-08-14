Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt on tragic fire accident

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt on tragic fire accident

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt on tragic fire accident

14 August,2022 10:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Government and people of Pakistan have extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives as well as injuries to many, as a result of a tragic fire incident in Abo Sefein Church in Giza Governorate of Egypt.



In a statement, the Foreign Office, said "we express deepest sympathies for the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured."



It said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Egypt in this moment of grief.

ALSO READ: At least 41 killed in Egyptian church fire, security sources say