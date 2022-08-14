London’s Mayor Sadiq recieves Sitara-i-Pakistan

14 August,2022 08:55 pm

LONDON (Dunya News) - Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Sunday honored with Sitara-i-Pakistan on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

On this occasion, an event was organized at the High Commission of Pakistan in London. Sadiq Khan said that his mother is here and feels proud. “Though we are not physically present in Pakistan, the country is always close to our hearts, he said.

Sadiq also said, "We are also concerned about the challenges that Pakistan is facing." The Mayor of London further said that he is proud to play the role of a bridge between Pakistan and Britain. He said that cultural and business relations between London and Pakistan are very important.

