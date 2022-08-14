Independence Day calls for giving priority to state over politics: Shujaat Hussain

Pakistan Pakistan Independence Day calls for giving priority to state over politics: Shujaat Hussain

Independence Day calls for giving priority to state over politics: Shujaat Hussain

14 August,2022 07:55 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Sunday that Independence Day calls for putting aside ego, pride, stubbornness and giving importance and priority to the state over politics.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee, Chaudhry Shujaat said that the country is facing problems on national, international and ideological fronts.

He appealed once again that the state institutions should not be dragged into political conflict. The PML-Q chief added that the Armed forces have a huge role to play in guarding ideological and geographical borders.

Advising politicians to always prioritize the interests of the state over their personal interests, the PML-Q supremo asked people to be wary of those who spread negative propaganda for their personal gain.

