Diamond Jublie: Maryam dedicates Independence Day to youth
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that she wants to dedicate the 75th Independence Day to the youth of Pakistan, who hold the future of this country in their hands.
Maryam Nawaz posted a message on the social media website Twitter and wrote that may Almighty Allah keep Pakistan happy and prosperous.
Giving his message to the youth, the PML-N vice-president wrote, "This country is yours, you are its guardian".
