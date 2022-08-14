Armed forces pay tribute to Hafeez Jalandhari for music of patriotism

Pakistan Pakistan Armed forces pay tribute to Hafeez Jalandhari for music of patriotism

Armed forces pay tribute to Hafeez Jalandhari for music of patriotism

14 August,2022 05:52 pm

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Armed forces on Sunday paid tribute to Hafeez Jalandhari, the composer of Pakistan’s national anthem, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Moreover, the ceremonies were held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and various formations of the Pakistan Army, the national flag was hoisted and special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and nation.

Director General (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar issued a message on social media website Twitter in which the Armed forces of Pakistan congratulated the great nation of Pakistan on the Diamond Jubilee of Independence Day.

“Happy Independence Day / Diamond Jubilee Celebrations to great Pakistani Nation from Armed Forces of Pakistan.”the statement said.

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 14, 2022