Time has come for nation to know ‘real freedom’: PM Shehbaz

14 August,2022 07:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the time has come for the country to know what real freedom really means.

Taking to Twitter, the PM penned a post, saying that it is a freedom from want, hunger & poverty. “Without economic sovereignty, our freedom is incomplete”, he added.

PM Shehbaz also said, “Our greatest strength is our people. It is about time we place their welfare at the center of public policy.”

