CM Elahi hoists national flag in Lahore Fort

14 August,2022 05:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the Lahore Fort.

Addressing the event, the CM paid tribute to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement who rendered outstanding services for freedom.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid floral wreath at Mazar-i-Iqbal and offered Fateha.