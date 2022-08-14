Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan terrorist attack

Pakistan Pakistan Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan terrorist attack

Major Umer sustained injuries in exchange of fire with terrorists.

14 August,2022 01:38 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and another injured when terrorists opened fire on check post of security forces in Kohst area of Balochistan’s Harnai district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops successfully repulsed the attack and security forces chased the escaping terrorist into the nearby mountains.

“During the heavy exchange of fire, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced martyrdom while Major Umer sustained injuries,” the ISPR said.