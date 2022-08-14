Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid's mausoleum

Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, completion of 75 years of independence.

14 August,2022 10:20 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday morning.

The cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the guard duties. The Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy Air Commodore Muhammad Khalid was the chief guest on the occasion.

Later, the chief guest laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha.

It merits mention that nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.