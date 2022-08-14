ISPR rubbishes reports about presence of banned TTP members in Swat

14 August,2022

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army on Saturday dismissed reports of the presence of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat, terming it a ‘misunderstanding’.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the alleged presence of outlawed TTP militants in Swat spread over a few days. According to the statement, reports of the alleged presence of armed members of a banned organization in Swat are misleading.

According to ISPR, some armed men were found in the mountains between Swat and Dir. Apparently, these people are hiding from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas. Their limited presence and activity in the mountains is being closely monitored.

The ISPR said that law enforcement agencies have taken necessary steps to protect the people of nearby areas. The statement said that the presence of terrorists will not be tolerated at any place, if necessary, they will be dealt with full force.

