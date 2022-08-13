Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Pakistan president on Independence Day

Pakistan Pakistan Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Pakistan president on Independence Day

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Pakistan president on Independence Day

13 August,2022 08:34 pm

JEDDAH (Dunya News) – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Dr. Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the anniversary of his country s Independence Day.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the president constant good health and happiness and the government and friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, too sent a cable of congratulation to President Dr. Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the anniversary of his country s Independence Day.

In his cable, the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.