Imran Khan's fake narrative exposed as PTI hires firm for lobbying in US: Musadik

Imran Khan’s fake narrative exposed as PTI hires firm for lobbying in US, says Musadik

13 August,2022 08:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s fake narrative of regime change operation got exposed after its US chapter hired the services of a firm to maintain relations with the American administration.

“On the one hand, Imran Khan claimed that his government was changed as a result of foreign conspiracy, while on the other side, he was hiring the services of a firm to improve relations with the same country,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

The minister said Imran Khan was misleading the nation over the regime change conspiracy. He should tell truth to the nation about the firm named Feton Group hired by his party in the United States for lobbying there.

Musadik Malik said the PTI chief made a mockery of the nation by spreading lies that coalition government was foreign sponsored to weaken Pakistan, while he hired the services of a firm headed by David Fenton, who had been striving to denuclearize Pakistan and also written several books on it.

“Moreover, the PTI chief and other party leaders want that no institution should question their conduct, nor ask them about the amount of prohibited funding received from the different countries,” he added.

The minister said PTI used the donations to run the affairs of the party and received funds from over 350 foreign companies. The details in this regard were provided by the State Bank of Pakistan to the Election Commission when Imran Khan was in power.

He said PTI government had not deposited billion of rupees recovered from business tycoon Malik Riaz in the United Kingdom in the national exchequer, adding that the former SAPM on Accountability Dr Shahzad Akbar managed the entire process and “settled the whole matter.” In exchange of the deal, the PTI chief got 458 canals under the garb of the Al-Qadir Trust, the minister added.

Musadik Malik said Imran Khan took prohibited funding of billion of rupees from Arif Naqvi which was illegal as per the law as no political party could get funds from anyone other than Pakistani citizens.

He wondered if Nawaz Sharif could be removed from office and jailed for not withdrawing salary from his son, then why Imran Khan, who was declared guilty of crime in the foreign funding case, should not be held accountable .

He said that PTI chief wanted midnight opening of the court and decisions in his favour like the decisions given in the past by Maulvi Tameez ud Din and Zafar Ali Shah.

Musadik Malik said that Imran Khan wanted to control all the national institutions and if an institution did not decide in his favour, he would give mutiny calls against it.

He said that unfortunately, in a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, the court had remanded for 45 days while a person who gave a call for mutiny, had been sent on remand for only two days.

He said that application of the law should be equal on all the citizen of the country.