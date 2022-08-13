Shahbaz Gill remand: IHC schedules hearing against dismissal of plea

13 August,2022 05:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday scheduled a hearing for Monday against the dismissal of plea for the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill.

A hearing has been scheduled for Monday by the Registrar on the application of Advocate General Islamabad. Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear this petition. Shahbaz Gill and others have been made parties in the petition.

The petition has demanded that the orders of the Judicial Magistrate be canceled and Shahbaz Gill be physically remanded, adding that the court should declare that there was no judicial order in the Shahbaz Gill case, but an administrative order.

