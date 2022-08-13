Police raids Atta Tarar's house in Lahore

Atta Tarar has been accused that he was involved in the torture on PTI workers.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police raided Atta’s house early Saturday morning. But he was not present at home at that time.

In a statement, the police clarified that they have not arrested anyone from Tarar’s house. The police said they have sent him a notice to come to the police station in connection with an investigation.

Atta Tarar has been accused that he was involved in the torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the long march of May 25.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhery Pervaiz Elahi has ordered an action against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

12 SHOs have also been replaced on Friday on the charge of violence against workers in PTI long march.

It is pertinent to mention here that several cases were registered against PTI leaders and workers by the previous government of PML-N.