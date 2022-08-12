Doors open for dialogue with institutions: Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Doors open for dialogue with institutions: Imran Khan

Doors open for dialogue with institutions: Imran Khan

12 August,2022 11:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that doors are open for dialogue with institutions.



During a Zoom meeting , the PTI chairman said that the Tosha Khana case, a prohibited funding case is being run to knock me out, adding that the plan is to shut down what is my voice. “Efforts are being made to lift the lifetime ban on Nawaz Sharif and this is such a terrible plan, there is no idea how much it will harm Pakistan. The biggest party of Pakistan is being harmed because our party is in all the provinces, the rest of the parties are limited to the provinces,” Imran added.

“I will tell my complete action plan in the hockey ground meeting in Lahore. But today I want to say that these conspiracies are trying to divert me from the path but they are pushing the country where the enemy wants,” the former PM said.

Regarding the extension of the Army Chief, he said that “Our effort is that whoever is the best in the Pakistan Army should come up and Army chiefs are being made all over the world. In Britain, whoever comes on merit is made army chief.”

“At this time efforts are being made in the whole country to create a divide between PTI and army because our enemies do not want a strong country, during my time the civil-military relationship was very strong, we were all on the same page,” Imran said.

The PTI chairman added that whoever tries to weaken this institution at this time will be supporting the enemy of Pakistan.



Earlier today, Imran Khan said the Punjab government will bring to justice all those involved in the May 25 incidents, and those who have retaliated against us will be dealt with according to the law.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met Imran Khan, former Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and former Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood were also present.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and administrative matters, political situation and measures to provide relief to the people of Punjab were discussed while yesterday’s rally was also discussed.

Punjab CM gave a briefing about the measures to give relief to the people, especially the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program and also informed Imran Khan about the steps taken to maintain peace and order in the province.

Imran Khan appreciated the initiative of the Punjab government to end the restriction of working hours for the business centres and praised the initiative of launching the Ehsaas Ration discount program for the people of Punjab.

The former prime minister praised the efforts of the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Pervaiz for the best security arrangements on Muharram, especially on Ashura Day.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with the party leadership, Imran Khan said that the Punjab government will bring to justice all those involved in the May 25 incident. Those who have retaliated against us will be dealt with according to the law.

“The morale of our leaders and workers is high, and the nation is seeing the reality, the imported government has ruined the lives of the people. The Punjab government should take steps to provide relief to the people. Ministers should resolve public issues on an urgent basis,” the PTI chairman added.

