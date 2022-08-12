Economic stability coming in country due to govt's positive policies: Salik Hussain

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Federal Minister Salik Hussain said that economic stability is coming in the country due to the positive policies of the incumbent government.

A party delegation met with Salik, and consultations were held regarding the reorganization of the party while they expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

On this occasion Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that sincere and hardworking workers are the capital of the party, adding that PML-Q is an active and dynamic party which will continue to play its role in solving the country’s problems.

