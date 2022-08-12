Hamza files review appeal against SC decision in Punjab CM election case

12 August,2022 02:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC), praying to the court to review its July 26, 2022 decision in which it had declared the Punjab Assembly (PA) deputy speaker’s ruling in the election for Punjab chief minister null and void.

Advocate Mansoor Ali Awan submitted the petition on Hamza’s behalf. In the petition, CM Pervaiz Elahi and former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari have been made parties in the case.

The SC had on July 26, 2022 annulled the ruling given by the then Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s in the run-off election for the Punjab CM.

On July 22, Mazari had rejected the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) in the favour of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi during the provincial chief minister election citing a letter from PML-Q’s head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain under Article 63-A of the constitution.

The apex court, in its 11-page short order, accepted the plea of Elahi and pronounced him as Punjab chief minister.