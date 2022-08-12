KP Govt decides to extend summer vacations in schools till August 31

The decision to extend summer vacations has been made due to the present intense heat wave.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to extend the summer vacations in schools till August 31, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Minister Secretariat in Peshawar, the decision to extend summer vacations has been made due to the present intense heat wave.

The extension of vacation will only for those schools where students attend classes up to 10th. However, the schools will remain open to ensure the admission process of students.

