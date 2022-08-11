Ata Tarar sends notice to Punjab Chief secretary over astroturf removal

11 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Ata Tarar has sent a legal notice to Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Lahore and DG Sports Board on the matter of removing astroturf from Lahore’s hockey stadium ahead of PTI’s power show on August 13th.

It was stated in the legal notice that the law has been violated by allowing the rally in the hockey stadium, adding that the astroturf worth crores of rupees has been removed and the authority has been exceeded and the exchequer of the province has been damaged.

Ata Tarar said that these are serious crimes under NAB law, and the permission of the rally should be cancelled immediately and strict action should be taken against responsible persons.